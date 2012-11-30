Nov 30 Scoreboard at close of play on the opening day of the third and final test between Australia and South Africa at the WACA in Perth on Friday: South Africa won the toss and elected to bat G. Smith c Clarke b Watson 16 A. Petersen b Starc 30 H. Amla run out 11 J. Kallis b Starc 2 AB de Villiers c Clarke b Hastings 4 D. Elgar c Wade b Johnson 0 F. du Plessis not out 78 R. Peterson c Wade b Lyon 31 V. Philander c Hussey b Lyon 30 D. Steyn b Johnson 2 M. Morkel c Hastings b Lyon 17 Extras (lb-2, w-2) 4 Total (all out, 74 overs) 225 Fall of wickets: 1-38 2-61 3-63 4-67 5-67 6-75 7-132 8-196 9-206 Bowling: Starc 16-3-55-2, Hastings 20-2-51-1, Watson 9-2-22-1 (w-1), Johnson 17-3-54-2 (w-1), Lyon 12-1-41-3 Australia first innings D. Warner not out 12 E. Cowan c Kallis b Steyn 0 S. Watson lbw b Philander 10 N. Lyon not out 7 Extras (lb-4) 4 Total (for two wickets, 11 overs) 33 Fall of wickets: 1-3 2-18 To bat: R. Ponting, M. Clarke, M. Hussey, M. Wade, M. Johnson, M. Starc, J. Hastings. Bowling: Steyn 6-2-21-1, Philander 4-0-8-1, Morkel 1-1-0-0 Series all square after drawn tests in Brisbane and Adelaide. (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)