Nov 30 Scoreboard at close of play on the
opening day of the third and final test between Australia and
South Africa at the WACA in Perth on Friday:
South Africa won the toss and elected to bat
G. Smith c Clarke b Watson 16
A. Petersen b Starc 30
H. Amla run out 11
J. Kallis b Starc 2
AB de Villiers c Clarke b Hastings 4
D. Elgar c Wade b Johnson 0
F. du Plessis not out 78
R. Peterson c Wade b Lyon 31
V. Philander c Hussey b Lyon 30
D. Steyn b Johnson 2
M. Morkel c Hastings b Lyon 17
Extras (lb-2, w-2) 4
Total (all out, 74 overs) 225
Fall of wickets: 1-38 2-61 3-63 4-67 5-67 6-75 7-132 8-196
9-206
Bowling: Starc 16-3-55-2, Hastings 20-2-51-1, Watson
9-2-22-1 (w-1), Johnson 17-3-54-2 (w-1), Lyon 12-1-41-3
Australia first innings
D. Warner not out 12
E. Cowan c Kallis b Steyn 0
S. Watson lbw b Philander 10
N. Lyon not out 7
Extras (lb-4) 4
Total (for two wickets, 11 overs) 33
Fall of wickets: 1-3 2-18
To bat: R. Ponting, M. Clarke, M. Hussey, M. Wade, M.
Johnson, M. Starc, J. Hastings.
Bowling: Steyn 6-2-21-1, Philander 4-0-8-1, Morkel 1-1-0-0
Series all square after drawn tests in Brisbane and
Adelaide.
