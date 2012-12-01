Cricket-Joe Root replaces Cook as England test captain
LONDON, Feb 13 Joe Root was appointed England's test cricket captain on Monday, replacing Alastair Cook who resigned last week after four and a half years in charge.
Dec 1 Scoreboard at close of play on the second day of the third and final test between Australia and South Africa at the WACA in Perth on Saturday: South Africa won the toss and elected to bat South Africa first innings 225 Australia first innings (overnight 33-2) D. Warner c de Villiers b Steyn 13 E. Cowan c Kallis b Steyn 0 S. Watson lbw Philander 10 N. Lyon c du Plessis b Steyn 7 R. Ponting lbw Philander 4 M. Clarke c de Villiers b Steyn 5 M. Hussey c Smith b Morkel 12 M. Wade b Peterson 68 J. Hastings c Petersen b Peterson 32 M. Johnson b Peterson 7 M. Starc not out 0 Extras (lb-5) 5 Total (all out, 53.1 overs) 163 Fall of wickets: 1-3 2-18 3-34 4-35 5-43 6-45 7-100 8-140 9-162 Bowling: Steyn 16-4-40-4, Philander 16-0-55-2, Morkel 13-6-19-1, Peterson 8.1-0-44-3. South Africa second innings A. Petersen c & b Johnson 23 G. Smith c Lyon b Starc 84 H. Amla not out 99 J. Kallis not out 17 Extras (b4, lb-2, w-1) 7 Total (for two wickets, 38 overs) 230 Fall of wickets: 1-28 2-206 To bat: AB de Villiers, F. du Plessis, D. Elgar, R. Peterson, V. Philander, D. Steyn, M. Morkel. Bowling: Starc 10-0-76-1, Watson 5-2-17-0, Johnson 7-0-35-1, Hastings 8-0-47-0, Lyon 7-1-38-0, Hussey 1-0-11-0 (w-1). Series all square after drawn tests in Brisbane and Adelaide. (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Patrick Johnston)
Feb 13 Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked up four wickets apiece to lead India to a comprehensive 208-run win over Bangladesh on the fifth day of their one-off test at Hyderabad on Monday.
