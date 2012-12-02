Dec 2 Scoreboard at the close of play on the third day of the third and final test between Australia and South Africa at the WACA in Perth on Sunday: South Africa won the toss and elected to bat South Africa first innings 225 Australia first innings 163 South Africa second innings (overnight 230-2) A. Petersen c & b Johnson 23 G. Smith c Lyon b Starc 84 H. Amla c & b Johnson 196 J. Kallis c Johnson b Starc 37 AB de Villiers c Wade b Starc 169 D. Elgar lbw Johnson 0 F. du Plessis c Clarke b Johnson 27 R. Peterson c Johnson b Starc 0 V. Philander not out 14 D. Steyn c Wade b Starc 8 M. Morkel b Starc 0 Extras (b-4, lb-4, w-3) 11 Total (all out, 111.5 overs) 569 Fall of wickets: 1-28 2-206 3-287 4-436 5-436 6-538 7-539 8-557 9-569 Bowling: Starc 28.5-3-154-6 (w-1), Watson 9-3-24-0, Johnson 25-1-110-4, Hastings 19-1-102-0 (w-1), Lyon 22-2-128-0, Hussey 4-0-26-0 (w-1), Warner 3-0-14-0, Ponting 1-0-3-0. Australia second innings E. Cowan not out 9 D. Warner not out 29 Extras (lb-2) 2 Total (without loss, 13 overs) 40 To bat: S. Watson, R. Ponting, M. Clarke, M. Hussey, M. Wade, M. Johnson, M. Starc, J. Hastings, N. Lyon. Bowling: Steyn 5-2-14-0, Philander 5-0-15-0, Morkel 3-0-9-0 Series all square after drawn tests in Brisbane and Adelaide. (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Patrick Johnston)