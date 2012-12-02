Cricket-India dismiss Bangladesh for 388 in first innings
Feb 12 India dismissed Bangladesh for 388 in their first innings before lunch on the fourth day of the one-off test on Sunday to take a first innings lead of 299.
Dec 2 Scoreboard at the close of play on the third day of the third and final test between Australia and South Africa at the WACA in Perth on Sunday: South Africa won the toss and elected to bat South Africa first innings 225 Australia first innings 163 South Africa second innings (overnight 230-2) A. Petersen c & b Johnson 23 G. Smith c Lyon b Starc 84 H. Amla c & b Johnson 196 J. Kallis c Johnson b Starc 37 AB de Villiers c Wade b Starc 169 D. Elgar lbw Johnson 0 F. du Plessis c Clarke b Johnson 27 R. Peterson c Johnson b Starc 0 V. Philander not out 14 D. Steyn c Wade b Starc 8 M. Morkel b Starc 0 Extras (b-4, lb-4, w-3) 11 Total (all out, 111.5 overs) 569 Fall of wickets: 1-28 2-206 3-287 4-436 5-436 6-538 7-539 8-557 9-569 Bowling: Starc 28.5-3-154-6 (w-1), Watson 9-3-24-0, Johnson 25-1-110-4, Hastings 19-1-102-0 (w-1), Lyon 22-2-128-0, Hussey 4-0-26-0 (w-1), Warner 3-0-14-0, Ponting 1-0-3-0. Australia second innings E. Cowan not out 9 D. Warner not out 29 Extras (lb-2) 2 Total (without loss, 13 overs) 40 To bat: S. Watson, R. Ponting, M. Clarke, M. Hussey, M. Wade, M. Johnson, M. Starc, J. Hastings, N. Lyon. Bowling: Steyn 5-2-14-0, Philander 5-0-15-0, Morkel 3-0-9-0 Series all square after drawn tests in Brisbane and Adelaide. (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Patrick Johnston)
WELLINGTON, Feb 12 New Zealand wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi has recovered from injury and is back in their limited-overs squads for the upcoming home series against South Africa, Black Caps selector Gavin Larsen said.
* Shakib, Mushfiqur and Mehedi hit fifties (Updates at close)