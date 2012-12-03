Dec 3 Scoreboard after South Africa beat Australia by 309 runs on the fourth day of the third test at the WACA in Perth on Monday: South Africa won the toss and elected to bat South Africa first innings 225 Australia first innings 163 South Africa second innings 569 Australia second innings (overnight 40-0) E. Cowan c Elgar b Steyn 53 D. Warner c Smith b Philander 29 S. Watson c Smith b Morkel 25 R. Ponting c Kallis b Peterson 8 M. Clarke st de Villiers b Peterson 44 M. Hussey c de Villiers b Steyn 26 M. Wade c Smith b Peterson 10 J. Hastings c Smith b Morkel 20 M. Johnson c de Villiers b Philander 3 M. Starc not out 68 N. Lyon c Smith b Steyn 31 Extras (lb-3, w-2) 5 Total (all out, 82.5 overs) 322 Fall of wickets: 1-40 2-81 3-102 4-130 5-188 6-198 7-198 8-204 9-235 Bowling: Steyn 22.5-6-72-3 (w-1), Philander 21-8-41-2, Morkel 16-2-57-2 (w-1), Peterson 20-2-127-3, Elgar 1-0-4-0, Du Plessis 2-0-18-0. South Africa win series 1-0 (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Patrick Johnston)