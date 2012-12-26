PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa, Dec 26 Scoreboard of the third Twenty20 international between South Africa and New Zealand at St.George's Park on Wednesday. South Africa innings H.Davids c Anderson b McClenaghan 68 F.Du Plessis b Hira 1 Q.De Kock c Anderson b McClenaghan 2 J.Ontong c Anderson b Franklin 48 D.Miller c Anderson b Bracewell 28 F.Behardien c McClenaghan b Bracewell 22 R.Kleinveldt not out 0 Extras (lb-4, w-6) 10 Total (six wickets, 20 overs) 179 Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-26, 3-115, 4-135, 5-179, 6-179 Bowling: McClenaghan 4-0-24-2 (2w), Hira 4-1-24-1, N.McCullum 3-0-27-0, Franklin 3-0-30-1, Bracewell 3-0-35-2 (1w), Neesham 3-0-35-0 (3w) New Zealand innings R.Nicol lbw b McLaren 5 M.Guptill c Peterson b Phangiso 24 B.McCullum c Ontong b Phangiso 25 C.Munro c de Kock b McLaren 3 J.Franklin c Ontong b Phangiso 16 J.Neesham c Morkel b Peterson 12 N.McCullum c Peterson b McLaren 17 C.Anderson run out 12 D.Bracewell not out 15 R.Hira c Ontong b Kleinveldt 12 M.McClenaghan not out 1 Extras (lb-1, w-3) 4 Total (nine wickets, 20 overs) 146 Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-53, 3-56, 4-60, 5-84, 6-87, 7-116, 8-116, 9-137 Bowling: McLaren 4-0-25-3 (1w), Peterson 3-0-24-1, Morkel 4-0-37-0 (1w), Kleinveldt 4-0-25-1 (1w), Phangiso 4-0-25-3, Ontong 1-0-9-0 Result: SA won by 33 runs to win the series 2-1 (Writing by Neil Manthorp, Editing by Tom Pilcher)