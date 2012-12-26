Cricket-Australia's Voges ends test career with second best batting average
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Adam Voges has retired from international cricket, signing off with a test batting average second only to the great Don Bradman.
PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa, Dec 26 Scoreboard of the third Twenty20 international between South Africa and New Zealand at St.George's Park on Wednesday. South Africa innings H.Davids c Anderson b McClenaghan 68 F.Du Plessis b Hira 1 Q.De Kock c Anderson b McClenaghan 2 J.Ontong c Anderson b Franklin 48 D.Miller c Anderson b Bracewell 28 F.Behardien c McClenaghan b Bracewell 22 R.Kleinveldt not out 0 Extras (lb-4, w-6) 10 Total (six wickets, 20 overs) 179 Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-26, 3-115, 4-135, 5-179, 6-179 Bowling: McClenaghan 4-0-24-2 (2w), Hira 4-1-24-1, N.McCullum 3-0-27-0, Franklin 3-0-30-1, Bracewell 3-0-35-2 (1w), Neesham 3-0-35-0 (3w) New Zealand innings R.Nicol lbw b McLaren 5 M.Guptill c Peterson b Phangiso 24 B.McCullum c Ontong b Phangiso 25 C.Munro c de Kock b McLaren 3 J.Franklin c Ontong b Phangiso 16 J.Neesham c Morkel b Peterson 12 N.McCullum c Peterson b McLaren 17 C.Anderson run out 12 D.Bracewell not out 15 R.Hira c Ontong b Kleinveldt 12 M.McClenaghan not out 1 Extras (lb-1, w-3) 4 Total (nine wickets, 20 overs) 146 Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-53, 3-56, 4-60, 5-84, 6-87, 7-116, 8-116, 9-137 Bowling: McLaren 4-0-25-3 (1w), Peterson 3-0-24-1, Morkel 4-0-37-0 (1w), Kleinveldt 4-0-25-1 (1w), Phangiso 4-0-25-3, Ontong 1-0-9-0 Result: SA won by 33 runs to win the series 2-1 (Writing by Neil Manthorp, Editing by Tom Pilcher)
MUMBAI, Feb 14 Australia skipper Steve Smith believes a test series victory over an all-conquering India side on their home soil could provide the kind of memories that would inspire the country's cricketers for generations to come.
MUMBAI, Feb 14 India have kept faith with the 16-man squad that cruised to victory in the one-off test against Bangladesh for the first two matches of the home series against Australia starting next week.