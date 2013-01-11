PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa, Jan 11 Scoreboard at lunch on the first day of the second test between South Africa and New Zealand at St.George's Park on Friday. South Africa won the toss and elected to bat South Africa innings A. Petersen c Patel b Bracewell 21 G. Smith not out 40 H. Amla not out 32 Extras (lb-4, w-1, nb-1) 6 Total (for one wicket, 27 overs) 99 Fall of wickets: 1-29 Still to bat: J. Kallis, AB de Villiers, F. du Plessis, D. Elgar, R. Peterson, R. Kleinveldt, D. Steyn, M. Morkel. Bowling: Boult 10-2-41-0, Bracewell 8-1-18-1 (1w), Wagner 7-1-27-0 (1nb), Patel 2-0-9-0. New Zealand - M. Guptill, B. McCullum, K. Williamson, D. Brownlie, D. Flynn, BJ Watling, C. Munro, D. Bracewell, T. Boult, J. Patel, N. Wagner. (Compiled by Jason Humphries in Durban)