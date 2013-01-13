Cricket-Australia call up Stoinis as replacement for injured Marsh
BENGALURU, March 9 Uncapped all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been called into Australia's squad for the two remaining tests in India as a replacement for the injured Mitchell Marsh.
PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa Jan 13 Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the second test South Africa and New Zealand at St. George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.
South Africa won the toss and elected to bat
South Africa first innings 525 for eight declared (F. Du Plessis 137, H. Amla 110, D. Elgar 103 not out) New Zealand first innings 121 all out (BJ Watling 63; D. Steyn five for 17)
New Zealand innings M. Guptill not out 1 B. McCullum not out 1
Extras (lb 1) 1 Total (for no wickets; 4 overs) 3
Still to bat: K. Williamson, D. Brownlie, D. Flynn, BJ Watling, C. Munro, D. Bracewell, N. Wagner, J. Patel, T. Boult.
Bowling: Steyn 2-0-2-0, Morkel 2-2-0-0. (Compiled by Jason Humphries in Durban; Editing by Alastair Himmer)
WELLINGTON, March 9 South Africa were dismissed for 308 in their first innings shortly after lunch on the second day of the first test against New Zealand at University Oval in Dunedin on Thursday.
WELLINGTON, March 9 Trent Boult grabbed two wickets as New Zealand's bowlers overcame some stubborn early resistance to reduce South Africa to 301 for eight at lunch on the second day of the first test at University Oval in Dunedin on Thursday.