UPDATE 1-Cricket-Cummins called up to replace Australia paceman Starc
* Seen as strike bowler to replace Starc (Adds details, quotes)
PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa, Jan 14 Scoreboard after South Africa beat New Zealand by an innings and 193 runs on the fourth day of the second test at St. George's Park on Monday. South Africa won the toss and elected to bat South Africa first innings 525 for eight declared New Zealand first innings 121 all out New Zealand second innings M. Guptill b Kleinveldt 48 B. McCullum lbw b Peterson 11 K. Williamson b Peterson 11 D. Brownlie c De Villiers b Kallis 53 D. Flynn c De Villiers b Kleinveldt 0 BJ Watling b Steyn 63 C. Munro c Petersen b Morkel 15 D. Bracewell c Petersen b Steyn 0 N. Wagner c De Villiers b Steyn 4 T. Boult c Peterson b Morkel 3 J. Patel not out 0 Extras (lb 2, w 1) 3 Total (all out; 86.4 overs) 211 Fall of wickets: 1-40 2-64 3-84 4-84 5-182 6-203 7-203 8-204 9-207 10-211. Bowling: Steyn 15.4-2-48-3, Morkel 16-6-36-2 (1w), Kleinveldt 15-8-44-2, Peterson 26-13-47-2, Kallis 9-3-18-1, Smith 1-0-10-0, Petersen 4-0-6-0. South Africa won by an innings and 193 runs Man of the match: Dale Steyn (Compiled by Jason Humphries in Durban; Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net)
March 10 Sri Lanka opener Upul Tharanga struck his third test century to help his team set Bangladesh a mammoth 457-run victory target on the penultimate day of the first test on Friday.
March 10 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Friday in Galle, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1st innings 494 (K. Mendis 194, A. Gunaratne 85, N. Dickwella 75, D. Perera 51; M. Hasan 4-113) Bangladesh 1st innings 312 (M. Rahim 85, S. Sarkar 71, T. Iqbal 57) Sri Lanka 2nd innings D. Karunaratne c Mahmudullah b Ahmed 32 U. Tharanga b M. Hasan