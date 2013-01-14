PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa, Jan 14 Scoreboard after South Africa beat New Zealand by an innings and 193 runs on the fourth day of the second test at St. George's Park on Monday. South Africa won the toss and elected to bat South Africa first innings 525 for eight declared New Zealand first innings 121 all out New Zealand second innings M. Guptill b Kleinveldt 48 B. McCullum lbw b Peterson 11 K. Williamson b Peterson 11 D. Brownlie c De Villiers b Kallis 53 D. Flynn c De Villiers b Kleinveldt 0 BJ Watling b Steyn 63 C. Munro c Petersen b Morkel 15 D. Bracewell c Petersen b Steyn 0 N. Wagner c De Villiers b Steyn 4 T. Boult c Peterson b Morkel 3 J. Patel not out 0 Extras (lb 2, w 1) 3 Total (all out; 86.4 overs) 211 Fall of wickets: 1-40 2-64 3-84 4-84 5-182 6-203 7-203 8-204 9-207 10-211. Bowling: Steyn 15.4-2-48-3, Morkel 16-6-36-2 (1w), Kleinveldt 15-8-44-2, Peterson 26-13-47-2, Kallis 9-3-18-1, Smith 1-0-10-0, Petersen 4-0-6-0. South Africa won by an innings and 193 runs Man of the match: Dale Steyn (Compiled by Jason Humphries in Durban; Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net)