July 23 Scoreboard from the second one-day international between Sri Lanka and South Africa at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday. Sri Lanka innings U Tharanga c R Peterson b Morkel 3 T Dilshan c de Villiers b Morkel 43 K Sangakkara c A Petersen b Phangiso 37 M Jayawardene b R Peterson 17 L Thirimanne lbw b McLaren 13 D Chandimal c DuPlessis b Morkel 43 J Mubarak c & b Duminy 8 T Perera c sub (C Ingram) b Morris 11 R Herath run out 13 S Eranga not out 7 L Malinga not out 0 Extras: (lb-6 nb-2 w-20) 28 Total: (nine wickets, 49.2 overs) 223 Fall of wickets: 1-7 2-66 3-106 4-120 5-143 6-167 7-192 8-205 9-220. Bowling: R Peterson 10-0-39-1, Morkel 10-0-34-3 (5w), Morris 7-0-38-1 (2w), McLaren 9.2-0-45-1 (6w, 1nb), Phangiso 10-0-52-1 (7w, 1nb), Duminy 3-0-9-1. South Africa innings A Petersen lbw b Herath 24 R Peterson b Malinga 3 JP Duminy c Sangakkara b Perera 15 AB de Villiers lbw b Dilshan 12 F du Plessis c Sangakkara b Herath 8 D Miller not out 22 R McLaren not out 14 Extras: (lb-2 w-4) 6 Total: (five wickets, 21 overs) 104 Fall of wickets: 1-7 2-39 3-55 4-67 5-69. Did not bat: H Amla, A Phangiso, C Morris, M Morkel. Bowling: Malinga 3-0-17-1 (1w), Eranga 4-0-21-0 (2w), Perera 4-0-23-1, Herath 4-0-16-2 (1w), Dilshan 5-0-20-1, Mubarak 1-0-5-0. Result: Sri Lanka won by 17 runs (D/L method) Sri Lanka lead the five-match series 2-0.