July 26 Scoreboard from the third one-day international between Sri Lanka and South Africa at Pallekele on Friday. South Africa innings A Petersen c Sangakkara b Malinga 8 Q de Kock c Sangakkara b T Perera 20 JP Duminy b T Perera 23 AB de Villiers c Sangakkara b Mendis 47 F du Plessis run out 16 F Behardien b Mendis 2 D Miller not out 85 R Peterson b Mendis 3 R McLaren not out 14 Extras: (lb-3 w-2) 5 Total: (seven wickets, 50 overs) 223 Fall of wickets: 1-14 2-50 3-53 4-95 5-100 6-148 7-154. Did not bat: M Morkel, L Tsotsobe. Bowling: Malinga 10-0-57-1 (w-1), Mathews 5-1-17-0, Dilshan 10-0-39-0 (w-1), T Perera 8-0-51-2, Mendis 10-0-35-3, Herath 7-1-21-0. Sri Lanka innings U Tharanga c A Petersen b Tsotsobe 5 T Dilshan c de Villiers b Tsotsobe 6 K Sangakkara c Duminy b Tsotsobe 0 M Jayawardene b R Peterson 24 D Chandimal c de Kock b McLaren 29 A Mathews c de Villiers b Tsotsobe 14 A Perera c de Villiers b Behardien 1 T Perera c du Plessis b Behardien 65 R Herath not out 12 L Malinga b Behardien 0 A Mendis c Tsotsobe b Duminy 0 Extras: (b-1 lb-4 w-6) 11 Total: (all out, 43.2 overs) 167 Fall of wickets: 1-14 2-14 3-16 4-71 5-78 6-81 7-93 8-165 9-166 10-167. Bowling: Morkel 8-1-29-0 (w-1), Tsotsobe 7-2-22-4 (w-1), McLaren 6-1-18-1 (w-2), Peterson 7-0-51-1 (w-1), Duminy 9.2-1-23-1, Behardien 6-0-19-3 (w-1) Result: South Africa won by 56 runs Sri Lanka lead the five-match series 2-1. (Editing by Josh Reich)