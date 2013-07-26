FACTBOX-Cricket-New Zealand v South Africa test series
WELLINGTON, March 6 Factbox on the three-test series between New Zealand and South Africa, which starts at University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday:
July 26 Scoreboard from the third one-day international between Sri Lanka and South Africa at Pallekele on Friday. South Africa innings A Petersen c Sangakkara b Malinga 8 Q de Kock c Sangakkara b T Perera 20 JP Duminy b T Perera 23 AB de Villiers c Sangakkara b Mendis 47 F du Plessis run out 16 F Behardien b Mendis 2 D Miller not out 85 R Peterson b Mendis 3 R McLaren not out 14 Extras: (lb-3 w-2) 5 Total: (seven wickets, 50 overs) 223 Fall of wickets: 1-14 2-50 3-53 4-95 5-100 6-148 7-154. Did not bat: M Morkel, L Tsotsobe. Bowling: Malinga 10-0-57-1 (w-1), Mathews 5-1-17-0, Dilshan 10-0-39-0 (w-1), T Perera 8-0-51-2, Mendis 10-0-35-3, Herath 7-1-21-0. Sri Lanka innings U Tharanga c A Petersen b Tsotsobe 5 T Dilshan c de Villiers b Tsotsobe 6 K Sangakkara c Duminy b Tsotsobe 0 M Jayawardene b R Peterson 24 D Chandimal c de Kock b McLaren 29 A Mathews c de Villiers b Tsotsobe 14 A Perera c de Villiers b Behardien 1 T Perera c du Plessis b Behardien 65 R Herath not out 12 L Malinga b Behardien 0 A Mendis c Tsotsobe b Duminy 0 Extras: (b-1 lb-4 w-6) 11 Total: (all out, 43.2 overs) 167 Fall of wickets: 1-14 2-14 3-16 4-71 5-78 6-81 7-93 8-165 9-166 10-167. Bowling: Morkel 8-1-29-0 (w-1), Tsotsobe 7-2-22-4 (w-1), McLaren 6-1-18-1 (w-2), Peterson 7-0-51-1 (w-1), Duminy 9.2-1-23-1, Behardien 6-0-19-3 (w-1) Result: South Africa won by 56 runs Sri Lanka lead the five-match series 2-1. (Editing by Josh Reich)
WELLINGTON, March 6 South Africa will miss AB de Villiers following his decision to opt out of test cricket this year but their ranks have been bolstered by the return of Morne Morkel and Vernon Philander for the three-match series against New Zealand.
WELLINGTON, March 6 Dean Elgar and Neil Wagner hope to renew a rivalry that began in feisty schoolboy matches in the Highveld when South Africa face New Zealand in the first test in Dunedin this week.