COLOMBO, Aug 2 Scoreboard in the first Twenty20 international between Sri Lanka and South Africa in Colombo on Friday. South Africa innings H. Davids lbw b Senanayake 1 Q. de Kock lbw b Senanayake 5 F. du Plessis b Senanayake 8 JP Duminy c Dilshan b A Mendis 51 AB de Villiers c K Perera b Mathews 15 D. Miller c Dilshan b Malinga 25 D. Wiese not out 3 W. Parnell not out 0 Extras: (lb-5 w-2) 7 Total: (for six wickets, 20 overs) 115 Fall of wickets: 1-6 2-12 3-23 4-50 5-106 6-113 Did not bat: M. Morkel, Imran Tahir, L. Tsotosobe Bowling: Malinga 4-0-25-1 (w1), Senanayake 4-0-14-3 (w1), Mathews 4-0-13-1, Dilshan 3-0-15-0, T. Perera 1-0-11-0, A. Mendis 4-0-32-1 Sri Lanka K. Perera c Wiese b Morkel 11 T. Dilshan c De Villiers b Duminy 9 D. Chandimal c de Kock b Tsotsobe 8 K. Sangakkara not out 59 A. Mathews c and b Duminy 4 J. Mendis c Tahir b Duminy 0 L. Thirimanne c de Villiers b Tahir 5 T. Perera c du Plessis b Morkel 0 S. Senanayake c de Kock b Parnell 0 L. Malinga c du Plessis b Parnel 0 A. Mendis not out 0 Extras: (lb-1 nb-1 w-5) 7 Total: (nine wickets, 20 overs) 103 Fall of wickets: 1-15 2-25 3-44 4-72 5-72 6-90 7-91 8-95 9-95. Bowling: Tsotsobe 3-0-11-1, Morkel 4-0-28-2 (w2, nb1), Parnell 3-1-8-2 (w1), Tahir 4-0-22-1 (w1), Duminy 4-0-18-3, Wiese 1-0-8-0 (w1), Davids 1-0-7-0. Result: South Africa won by 12 runs (Editing by Toby Davis)