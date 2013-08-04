Aug 4 Scoreboard in the second Twenty20 International between Sri Lanka and South Africa at Hambantota on Sunday. South Africa: H. Davids b Kulasekara 7 Q. de Kock st Sangakkara b Senanayake 19 F. du Plessis b Malinga 12 JP Duminy c Mathews b Senanayake 30 AB de Villiers run out 15 D. Miller c Chandimal b Kulasekara 36 D. Wiese not out 7 W. Parnell not out 10 Extras (lb-2, w-7) 9 Total (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 145 Did not bat: M Morkel, Imran Tahir, L Tsotsobe Fall of wickets: 1-11 2-44 3-48 4-86 5-105 6-132 Bowling: Kulasekara 4-0-22-2(w-1), Malinga 4-0-32-1(w-1), Senanayake 4-0-18-2(w-1), Mathews 4-0-32-0, Mendis 4-0-39-0. Sri Lanka: K. Perera lbw b Tahir 21 M. Jayawardene c de Kock b Tsotsobe 6 D. Chandimal c de Kock b Tsotsobe 2 K. Sangakkara c Wiese b Morkel 39 L. Thirimanne b Parnell 18 A. Mathews c de Villiers b Wiese 1 T. Perera not out 22 N. Kulasekara c de Kock b Morkel 10 S. Senanayake not out 1 Extras (lb-1, w-2) 3 Total (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 123 Did not bat: L Malinga, A Mendis Fall of wickets 1-8 2-27 3-48 4-85 5-88 6-90 7-112. Bowling: Tsotsobe 4-0-17-2(w-1), Morkel 4-0-34-2(w-1), Parnell 4-0-25-1, Wiese 4-0-25-1, Tahir 4-0-21-1. Result: South Africa won by 22 runs (Compiled by Amlan Chakraborty, editing by Pritha Sarkar)