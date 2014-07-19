GALLE, July 19 Scoreboard at the end of Sri Lanka's first innings on the fourth day of the first test against South Africa on Saturday:

South Africa won the toss and opted to bat

South Africa first innings 455-9 declared (D Elgar 103, JP Duminy 100 not out, F du Plessis 80, Q de Kock 51)

Sri Lanka first innings (overnight 283-9) K. Silva c Philander b Steyn 8 U. Tharanga st de Kock b Duminy 83 K. Sangakkara b Morkel 24 M. Jayawardene lbw b Steyn 3 L. Thirimanne c de Kock b Steyn 38 A. Mathews b Tahir 89 D. Chandimal c Petersen b Steyn 6 D. Perera c de Kock b Steyn 0 R. Herath c de Villiers b Morkel 19 S. Lakmal c de Kock b Morkel 6 S. Eranga not out 1 Extras: (b-4, lb-7, w-3, nb-1) 15 Total: (all out, 104.5 overs) 292

Fall of wickets: 1-39 2-98 3-104 4-136 5-190 6-200 7-201 8-272 9-283.

Bowling: Steyn 23-8-54-5 (1w), Philander 15-6-31-0 (1nb), Morkel 18.5-8-49-3 (2w), Tahir 26-5-75-1, Duminy 15-4-47-1, Elgar 7-1-25-0. (Editing by Patrick Johnston)