GALLE, Sri Lanka, July 19 Scoreboard at stumps on day four of the first test between Sri Lanka and South Africa on Saturday: South Africa won the toss and elected to bat South Africa first innings 455-9 declared Sri Lanka first innings (overnight 283-9) K. Silva c Philander b Steyn 8 U. Tharanga st de Cock b Duminy 83 K. Sangakkara b Morkel 24 M. Jayawardene lbw b Steyn 3 L. Thirimanne c de Kock b Steyn 38 A. Mathews b Tahir 89 D. Chandimal c Petersen b Steyn 6 D. Perera c de Kock b Steyn 0 R. Herath c de Villiers b Morkel 19 S. Lakmal c de Kock b Morkel 6 S Eranga not out 1 Extras (b-4, lb-7, w-3, nb-1) 15 Total (all out, 104.5 overs) 292 Fall of wickets: 1-39 2-98 3-104 4-136 5-190 6-200 7-201 8-272 9-283 Bowling: Steyn 23-7-54-5 (1w), Philander 15-6-31-0 (1nb), Morkel 18.5-9-49-3 (2w), Tahir 26-5-75-1, Duminy 15-4-47-1, Elgar 7-1-25-0. South Africa second innings D Elgar c Chandimal b Herath 12 A Petersen c Chandimal b Perera 32 F du Plessis b Herath 37 H Amla c Tharanga b Perera 22 AB de Villiers b Perera 51 Q de Kock c and b Perera 36 JP Duminy not out 8 Extras (b-4, lb-4) 8 Total (six wickets declared, 50.2 overs) 206 Fall of wickets: 1-33 2-54 3-88 4-131 5-193 6-206 Bowling: Lakmal 9-0-35-0, Herath 22-2-84-2, Perera 19.2-1-79-4. Sri Lanka second innings U Tharanga c de Kock b Steyn 14 K Silva not out 37 K Sangakkara not out 58 Extras (b-1) 1 Total (one wicket, 32 overs) 110 Fall of wickets: 1-14 Bowling: Steyn 6-2-18-1, Philander 6-3-13-0, Morkel 4-1-13-0, Tahir 10-1-40-0, Duminy 5-1-24-0, Elgar 1-0-1-0. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)