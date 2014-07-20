GALLE, July 20 Scoreboard after South Africa beat Sri Lanka to win the first test on Sunday.

South Africa won the toss and elected to bat.

South Africa first innings 455-9 declared

Sri Lanka first innings 292

South Africa second innings 206-6 declared.

Sri Lanka second innings (overnight 110-1) U Tharanga c de Kock b Steyn 14 K Silva c de Kock b Steyn 38 K Sangakkara c Amla b Duminy 76 M Jayawardene c de Kock b Morkel 10 L Thirimanne c de Villiers b Steyn 12 A Mathews not out 27 D Chandimal c de Kock b Morkel 1 D Perera c de Kock b Steyn 0 R Herath c de Villiers b Duminy 20 S Lakmal c Tahir b Morkel 12 S Eranga c Elgar b Morkel 0 Extras: (b-1, lb-4, nb-1) 6 Total: (all out; 71.3 overs) 216

Fall of wickets: 1-14 2-118 3-138 4-149 5-153 6-158 7-161 8-190 9-216.

Bowling: Steyn 17-4-45-4, Philander 11-4-34-0 (nb-1), Morkel 13.3-6-29-4, Tahir 19-3-64-0, Duminy 10-4-38-2, Elgar 1-0-1-0.

Second test: Colombo, July 24-28

