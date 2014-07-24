COLOMBO, July 24 Scoreboard at close on the
first day of the second test between Sri Lanka and South Africa
on Thursday.
Sri Lanka won the toss
Sri Lanka first innings
U Tharanga c De Kock b Steyn 11
K Silva c de Villiers b Duminy 44
K Sangakkara c Tahir b Steyn 0
M Jayawardene not out 140
A Mathews c De Kock b Duminy 63
K Vithanage c De Villiers b Morkel 13
N Dickwella not out 12
Extras: (b-10, kb-10, nb-2) 22
Total: (five wickets, 86 overs) 305
Fall: 1-16 2-16 3-115 4-246 5-285
Still to bat: D. Perera, R. Herath, A. Mendis, S. Lakmal.
Bowling: Steyn 15-2-55-2, Philander 16-5-33-0 (nb1), Morkel
16-2-42-1 (nb1), Tahir 24-3-92-0, Duminy 14-1-58-2, Elgar
1-0-5-0.
South Africa: H. Amla, A. Petersen, Q. de Kock, D. Elgar, AB
de Villiers, JP Duminy, F. du Plessis, V. Philander, M. Morkel,
D. Steyn, I. Tahir.
