COLOMBO, July 25 Scoreboard at the end of the
second day of the second test between Sri Lanka and South Africa
on Friday.
Sri Lanka first innings (overnight 305-5)
U Tharanga c de Kock b Steyn 11
K Silva c de Villiers b Duminy 44
K Sangakkara c Tahir b Steyn 0
M Jayawardene run out 165
A Mathews c de Kock b Duminy 63
K Vithanage c de Villiers b Morkel 13
N Dickwella run out 72
D Perera c Amla b Tahir 12
R Herath not out 7
A Mendis c de Kock b Philander 2
S Lakmal c de Kock b Philander 4
Extras: (b-11, lb-14, nb-3) 28
Total (all out, 121.4 overs) 421
Fall of wickets: 1-16 2-16 3-115 4-246 5-285 6-385 7-404
8-409 9-415 10-421
Bowling: Steyn 22-5-69-2, Philander 21.4-7-52-2 (nb-1),
Morkel 26-6-69-1 (nb-1), Tahir 33-4-121-1, Duminy 18-1-80-2
(nb-1), Elgar 1-0-5-0
South Africa first innings
A Petersen c and b Herath 2
D Elgar c Silva b Perera 1
F de Plessis c Dickwella b Lakmal 36
H Amla not out 46
AB de Villiers not out 11
Extras: (lb-1, nb-1) 2
Total: (for three wickets, 52 overs) 98
Fall of wickets: 1-3 2-13 3-71
Still to bat: JP Duminy, Q de Kock, V Philander, D Steyn, M
Morkel, I Tahir
Bowling: Lakmal 11-4-13-1, Herath 13-5-16-1, Perera
15-6-24-1, Mendis 9-0-27-0 (nb-1), Vithanage 4-0-17-0
