COLOMBO, July 26 Scoreboard at the close of the third day of the second test between Sri Lanka and South Africa on Saturday.

Sri Lanka first innings 421

South Africa first innings (overnight 98-3) A. Petersen c and b Herath 2 D. Elgar c Silva b Perera 1 F. de Plessis c Dickwella b Lakmal 36 H. Amla not out 139 AB de Villiers lbw b Perera 37 Q de Kock b Perera 0 JP Duminy st Dickwella b Herath 3 V. Philander b Perera 9 D. Steyn c Sangakkara b Herath 30 I. Tahir c Tharanga b Herath 15 M. Morkel c Silva b Perera 0 Extras (lb-3, nb-6, w-1) 10 Total (all out, 134.5 overs) 282

Fall of wickets: 1-3 2-13 3-71 4-150 5-150 6-175 7-204 8-251 9-279

Bowling: Lakmal 23-7-54-1 (4nb, 1w), Herath 45-17-71-4, Perera 41.5-11-69-5, Mendis 21-1-68-0 (2nb), Vithanage 4-0-17-0

Sri Lanka second innings U. Tharanga not out 6 K. Silva not out 5 Total: (no wickets, 5 overs) 11

Still to bat: K. Sangakkara, M. Jayawardene, A. Mathews, N. Dickwella, K. Vithanage, D. Perera, R. Herath, S. Lakmal, A. Mendis

Bowling (to date): Steyn 3-1-7-0, Philander 2-1-4-0