Cricket-Australia force draw in third test against India
RANCHI, India, March 20 The third test between India and Australia ended in a draw at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium on Monday.
COLOMBO, July 26 Scoreboard at the close of the third day of the second test between Sri Lanka and South Africa on Saturday.
Sri Lanka first innings 421
South Africa first innings (overnight 98-3) A. Petersen c and b Herath 2 D. Elgar c Silva b Perera 1 F. de Plessis c Dickwella b Lakmal 36 H. Amla not out 139 AB de Villiers lbw b Perera 37 Q de Kock b Perera 0 JP Duminy st Dickwella b Herath 3 V. Philander b Perera 9 D. Steyn c Sangakkara b Herath 30 I. Tahir c Tharanga b Herath 15 M. Morkel c Silva b Perera 0 Extras (lb-3, nb-6, w-1) 10 Total (all out, 134.5 overs) 282
Fall of wickets: 1-3 2-13 3-71 4-150 5-150 6-175 7-204 8-251 9-279
Bowling: Lakmal 23-7-54-1 (4nb, 1w), Herath 45-17-71-4, Perera 41.5-11-69-5, Mendis 21-1-68-0 (2nb), Vithanage 4-0-17-0
Sri Lanka second innings U. Tharanga not out 6 K. Silva not out 5 Total: (no wickets, 5 overs) 11
Still to bat: K. Sangakkara, M. Jayawardene, A. Mathews, N. Dickwella, K. Vithanage, D. Perera, R. Herath, S. Lakmal, A. Mendis
Bowling (to date): Steyn 3-1-7-0, Philander 2-1-4-0 (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
WELLINGTON, March 20 New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor has failed to recover from a calf injury and been ruled out of the third test against South Africa, though frontline pace bowler Trent Boult is looking likely to play, selector Gavin Larsen said on Monday.
RANCHI, India, March 19 Cheteshwar Pujara may not be the biggest crowd-pleaser in an Indian team teeming with stroke-makers, but the 29-year-old proved why he is such a crucial cog in the test side with an epic double century on Sunday.