UPDATE 1-Cricket-Broom to replace Taylor in NZ squad for second test
* Boult improving but still to be monitored (Adds replacement, details, quotes)
COLOMBO, July 28 Scoreboard at end of the drawn second test between Sri Lanka and South Africa on Monday.
Sri Lanka first innings 421
South Africa first innings 282
Sri Lanka second innings 229-8 dec
South Africa second innings (overnight 38-1)
A Petersen c Vithanage b Herath 0
D Elgar b Perera 13
Q. de Kock c Vithanage b Herath 37
H. Amla c Jayawardene b Perera 25
AB de Villiers b Herath 12
F. de Plessis c Jayawardene b Herath 10
JP Duminy lbw b Perera 3
V. Philander not out 27
D Steyn c Dickwella b Herath 6
I. Tahir not out 4
Extras: (b-5, lb-14, nb-3) 22
Total: (eight wickets, 111 overs) 159
Fall of wickets: 1-4 2-47 3-68 4-93 5-105 6-110 7-130 8-148
Bowling: Herath 45-30-40-5, Perera 44-24-60-3, Mendis 13-8-17-0, Lakmal 4-1-11-0 (nb-3), Vithanage 5-1-12-0
South Africa win the two-match series 1-0 (Editing by Josh Reich)
* Boult improving but still to be monitored (Adds replacement, details, quotes)
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams