Aug 28 Scoreboard from the second one-day international between England and South Africa at the Rose Bowl, Southampton, on Tuesday. South Africa innings G Smith c Kieswetter b Bresnan 52 HM Amla c Bresnan b Finn 150 JP Duminy run out (Anderson) 14 D Elgar b Swann 15 AB de Villiers b Swann 28 F du Plessis not out 22 WD Parnell not out 0 Extras: (b 1, lb 4, w 1) 6 Total: (5 wickets; 50 overs) 287 Did not bat: R McLaren, RJ Peterson, M Morkel, LL Tsotsobe Fall of wickets 1-89, 2-121, 3-165, 4-230, 5-285 Bowling: Anderson 9-0-53-0, Finn 10-0-59-1 (w-1), Bresnan 8-0-61-1 (w-1), Swann 10-0-50-2 (w-2), Patel 10-0-47-0, Bopara 3-0-12-0. England innings A Cook b Tsotsobe 0 I Bell b Peterson 45 J Trott c Elgar b Morkel 23 R Bopara c du Plessis b Peterson 16 E Morgan c Elgar b Duminy 27 C Kieswetter c Smith b Elgar 20 S Patel c de Villiers b Morkel 45 T Bresnan c de Villiers b Parnell 0 G Swann c de Villiers b Parnell 0 J Anderson run out (de Villiers/Peterson) 5 S Finn not out 15 Extras: (b 3, lb 7, w 1) 11 Total: (all out; 40.4 overs) 207 Fall of wickets 1-0, 2-64, 3-77, 4-90, 5-118, 6-159, 7-159, 8-159, 9-170, 10-207. Bowling: Tsotsobe 6-0-29-1 (w-1), Mclaren 7-1-31-0, M. Morkel 5.4-0-29-2 (w-2), Parnell 7-1-30-2 (w-2), Peterson 9-0-51-2 (w-2), Duminy 3-0-16-1 (w-1), Elgar 3-1-11-1 (w-1). Result: South Africa won by 80 runs South Africa lead five-match series 1-0. (*Match one abandoned due to rain) (Editing by Mark Pangallo)