Cricket-Joe Root replaces Cook as England test captain
LONDON, Feb 13 Joe Root was appointed England's test cricket captain on Monday, replacing Alastair Cook who resigned last week after four and a half years in charge.
PERTH Dec 3 South Africa captain Graeme Smith thinks home advantage will give England the edge in the first of two Ashes series against Australia next year.
Uniquely qualified to comment having just led his team to a series win in England followed by Monday's triumph in Australia, Smith said he was choosing his words carefully given his location.
"I think the challenge for Australia is going to be winning in England," he told reporters after South Africa's 309-run win over Australia in Perth secured them the three-match series 1-0.
"I think (England) do play well in their own conditions. They know how to win there and to be able to adapt and play well there is going to be the challenge for Australia.
"They certainly have the players but from a mindset point of view, I think being a home series for England, I guess they'd have to be favourites."
England, who have won the last two Ashes series, will host Australia in the northern hemisphere summer before immediately heading down under for the return series beginning at the end of year.
The change in scheduling is to prevent the Ashes from immediately preceding the 50 overs World Cup every four years. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by John Mehaffey)
Feb 13 Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked up four wickets apiece to lead India to a comprehensive 208-run win over Bangladesh on the fifth day of their one-off test at Hyderabad on Monday.
LONDON, Feb 13 Joe Root is set to be named as England's test captain on Monday, replacing Alastair Cook who resigned last week after four and a half years in charge, the BBC and Sky Sports television reported.