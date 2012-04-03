CAPE TOWN, April 3 South Africa's test captain
Graeme Smith will miss the Indian Premier League (IPL)
tournament that gets underway this week after undergoing ankle
surgery on Tuesday.
A Cricket South Africa (CSA) statement said the opening
batsman had his operation now to ensure he was fully fit for the
tour to England in July.
"My ankle has been troubling me for some time," said Smith
who is expected to be out of action for up to 10 weeks.
"I'm very disappointed to be missing out on the IPL this
year. I was looking forward to my second season with Pune
Warriors."
