CAPE TOWN, April 3 South Africa's test captain Graeme Smith will miss the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament that gets underway this week after undergoing ankle surgery on Tuesday.

A Cricket South Africa (CSA) statement said the opening batsman had his operation now to ensure he was fully fit for the tour to England in July.

"My ankle has been troubling me for some time," said Smith who is expected to be out of action for up to 10 weeks.

"I'm very disappointed to be missing out on the IPL this year. I was looking forward to my second season with Pune Warriors."

(Writing by Ken Borland in Johannesburg, editing by Tony Jimenez)