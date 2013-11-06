Nov 6 South Africa test captain Graeme Smith has been withdrawn from their last three one-day internationals against Pakistan because of "post concussion syndrome", team manager Mohammed Moosajee said on Wednesday.

Smith received a blow to the head in the second test between the two countries in Dubai late last month and although he has since played in two successive ODIs in the United Arab Emirates, he has felt dizzy and had difficulty focusing in recent days.

"We took him for an MRI scan on Tuesday which showed no injury to the brain but it is prudent to withdraw him. He needs to rest. It could take a week or two or maybe a bit longer than that to recover," Moosajee told SuperSport television before the third ODI in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday in which Smith was due to play.

Smith was struck on the head by a bouncer from Pakistan opening bowler Mohammad Irfan on his way to a double century in the test, which South Africa won to level the two-match series in the UAE.

"He had a slight headache after that but seven days post-injury, during the second ODI in Dubai, he started complaining of blurred vision which progressed to dizziness, unsteadiness on his feet and difficulty focusing," Moosajee added.

Smith will return to South Africa on Thursday and will be replaced in the squad for the last two ODIs, which are scheduled for Friday and next Monday, by Henry Davids. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)