JOHANNESBURG, July 25 - Jacques Kallis has been omitted from
South Africa's one-day squad for the series against England so
he can rest before the World Twenty20, Cricket South Africa said
on Wednesday.
The 36-year-old Kallis, a veteran of 321 ODIs, was replaced
in the 15-man squad by new cap Dean Elgar.
The Proteas play five matches against England in August and
September, and the World Twenty20 begins in Sri Lanka on Sept.
18.
Elgar, the 25-year-old batting all-rounder, has played in 85
List A matches and scored 2,593 runs at an average of 39.28, and
has taken 29 wickets with his left-arm spin.
Leg-spinner Imran Tahir, who played the last of his five
ODIs during the 2011 World Cup, has also been called up to the
squad, and there was a recall for all-rounder Ryan McLaren.
"“Dean has been in our plans for some time and might well
have made his debut last year but for injury," Andrew Hudson,
CSA's selection convener, said in a statement on the governing
body's website (www.cricket.co.za).
"“Imran is a genuine wicket-taking bowler and his selection
enables us to explore our options in this area. Ryan has just
come off some exceptional form for the South Africa A side and
the added depth he provides in the seam bowling department will
allow us to rotate players if we feel the need arises."
The first match of the England-South Africa limited-overs
series is at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Aug. 24, with the
series concluding at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Sept 5.
South Africa will then play three T20 internationals against
England. The squad for that series will be named in mid August.
South Africa ODI squad: AB de Villiers (capt), Hashim Amla,
JP Duminy, Francois du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Imran Tahir, Ryan
McLaren, Albie Morkel, Morne Morkel, Justin Ontong, Wayne
Parnell, Robin Peterson, Graeme Smith, Dale Steyn, Lonwabo
Tsotsobe.
(Reporting by Jason Humphries in Durban, editing by Stephen
Wood)