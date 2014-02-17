CAPE TOWN Feb 17 South Africa recalled hard-hitting all-rounder Albie Morkel on Monday in their squad for the World Twenty20 in Bangladesh starting next month.

The 32-year-old, older brother of fast bowler Morne, last played in the 20-over format for the Proteas at the previous World Twenty20 held in Sri Lanka in 2012.

South Africa have also included uncapped left-arm seamer Beuran Hendricks in their squad.

The Cape Cobras player set a record for the most wickets during the domestic Twenty20 competition concluded earlier this month with 28 from 11 matches at an economy rate of just over seven.

It is this form that also recently earned him a contract with King's XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Beuran's claims could not be ignored and the experience that Albie will bring on board is important for a high profile tournament of this nature," convener of selectors Andrew Hudson said in a media release.

"The bulk of these players (11 out of 15) were part of our squad that won their Twenty20 series in Sri Lanka last year under similar conditions (to Bangladesh)."

The same squad, captained by Faf du Plessis, will be fielded for the three-match Twenty20 series against Australia starting on Mar 9.

Squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock, AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, Beuran Hendricks, Imran Tahir, David Miller, Albie Morkel, Morne Morkel, Wayne Parnell, Aaron Phangiso, Dale Steyn, Lonwabo Tsotsobe. (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)