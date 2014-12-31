CAPE TOWN Dec 31 JP Duminy has been named in the South African Twenty20 squad for the three-match home series against West Indies next month, but a number of other top players will again be rested.

Duminy, who has missed the ongoing test series between the countries through injury, will not play in the first two games but is expected to be ready for the third, Cricket South Africa announced on Wednesday.

There is also a recall for spinner Aaron Phangiso, who missed the tour of Australia in November through injury, while experienced wicketkeeper Morne van Wyk comes in for the injured Quinton de Kock.

With the 50-over World Cup looming, key players Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel have again been rested having not played in this format since the World Cup in Bangladesh in April.

The side is to be captained by Faf du Plessis, with the first match in Cape Town on Jan. 9.

Squad:

Faf du Plessis (captain), Kyle Abbott, Farhaan Behardien, Marchant de Lange, JP Duminy, Reeza Hendricks, Imran Tahir, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Aaron Phangiso, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Morne van Wyk, David Wiese. (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)