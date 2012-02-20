WELLINGTON Feb 20 New Zealand have named allrounder James Franklin along with big-hitting Jesse Ryder and paceman Andy McKay in a 14-man squad for the Blackcaps' three-match one-day international series at home against South Africa starting on Saturday.

The trio replace injured pair of Dean Brownlie and Jacob Oram, and dropped teenager Tom Latham, from the squad that whitewashed Zimbabwe in their three-match series that finished earlier this month.

The 19-year-old Latham, who made his one-day debut against Zimbabwe batting in the middle order, had impressed during the series but would be sent back to domestic cricket to continue his development, New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.

"He remains in our thinking for the future," national selection manager Kim Littlejohn said.

"James (Franklin) has been in good touch during the current Twenty20 series while Jesse has shown that he is ready for a return to top level cricket.

"Andy McKay bolsters the bowling attack and deserves his spot after putting in consistent performances across the summer."

The one-day series opens in Wellington on Saturday, followed by matches in Napier (Feb. 29) and Auckland (March 3).

Squad:

Brendon McCullum (c), Michael Bates, Doug Bracewell, Andrew Ellis, James Franklin, Martin Guptill, Nathan McCullum, Andrew McKay, Kyle Mills, Tarun Nethula, Rob Nicol, Jesse Ryder, Tim Southee, Kane Williamson. (Writing by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter Rutherford)