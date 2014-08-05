CAPE TOWN Aug 5 The Proteas have rewarded the form of South Africa A batsman Rilee Rossouw and seam bowler Mthokozisi Shezi by naming them in their squad for three one-day internationals against Zimbabwe later this month.

The uncapped pair were the standout performers for the country's A side on their recent tour to Australia.

Also drafted into the squad is paceman Marchant de Lange, once tipped to be a mainstay of the South African bowling unit until persistent back injuries limited his availability in recent years.

The selectors have decided to rest Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel and Vernon Philander, though they will return for the triangular competition, also involving Australia, that starts on Aug. 25.

"The message is clear to all our players: if you perform at domestic level and then take it through to SA A level, you will be rewarded," Cricket South Africa selection convener Andrew Hudson said in a statement.

Hudson added that the squad for the triangular competition would be finalised at the end of the Zimbabwe series.

Kagiso Rabada, another member of the South Africa A squad, will travel with the team for the triangular series.

"We want him to experience and learn from the environment around the Proteas," Hudson added.

Squad: AB de Villiers (captain), Kyle Abbott, Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Marchant de Lange, JP Duminy, Faf du Plessis, Beuran Hendricks, Imran Tahir, Ryan McLaren, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Aaron Phangiso, Rilee Rossouw, Mthokozisi Shezi (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by John O'Brien)