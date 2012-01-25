- JOHANNESBURG Jan 25 South Africa handed a test recall to batsman JP Duminy and dropped Ashwell Prince for next month's tour to New Zealand, Cricket South Africa announced on Wednesday.

Duminy played the last of his 12 tests against India in February 2010 and is the only change to the 15-man squad that beat Sri Lanka 2-1 in a recently-completed test series.

The Proteas also recalled all-rounder Justin Ontong to their ODI and T20 squad. The 32-year-old's last international appearance came in an ODI in July 2008.

Fast bowler Marchant de Lange, who has played just one test, and uncapped batsman Richard Levi have both been included in the T20 squad as the Proteas continue to look at various options ahead of the World Twenty20 in September and October in Sri Lanka.

"Ontong fully deserves this latest call-up. He has shown outstanding domestic form this season and I believe he has developed into a more mature cricketer," CSA selection convenor Andrew Hudson said in a statement.

"He is the complete limited overs package, being a fine batsman who will strengthen our fielding disciplines and also give us another bowling option.

"We have decided to try out some exciting new options in the T20 squad such as Levi, Ontong and De Lange. There are only 11 matches left in this format before we travel to Sri Lanka for the World Twenty20 and this is really the last chance to explore the talent we have at our disposal," he added.

South Africa's tour to New Zealand encompasses three T20 internationals, three one-day internationals and three tests.

Test squad - Hashim Amla, Mark Boucher, Marchant de Lange, AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, Jacques Kallis, Morne Morkel, Alviro Petersen, Robin Peterson, Vernon Philander, Jacques Rudolph, Graeme Smith (capt), Dale Steyn, Lonwabo Tsotsobe.

ODI squad - Hashim Amla, Johan Botha, JP Duminy, AB de Villiers (capt), Francois du Plessis, Jacques Kallis, Albie Morkel, Morne Morkel, Justin Ontong, Wayne Parnell, Robin Peterson, Graeme Smith, Dale Steyn, Lonwabo Tsotsobe.

T20 squad - Hashim Amla, Johan Botha, Marchant de Lange, AB de Villiers (capt), JP Duminy, Colin Ingram, Richard Levi, Albie Morkel, Morne Morkel, Justin Ontong, Wayne Parnell, Robin Peterson, Juan Theron, Lonwabo Tsotsobe.

