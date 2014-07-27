COLOMBO, July 27 Scoreboard at the close of the fourth day of the second test between Sri Lanka and South Africa on Sunday.

Sri Lanka first innings 421

South Africa first innings 282

Sri Lanka second innings (overnight 11-0) U. Tharanga c de Kock b Steyn 30 K. Silva c Philander b Morkel 26 K. Sangakkara c de Kock b Morkel 72 M. Jayawardene c Elgar b Tahir 0 A. Mathews not out 63 K. Vithanage c du Plessis b Morkel 7 N. Dickwella c de Villiers b Steyn 16 D. Perera b Tahir 7 R. Herath c de Villiers b Morkel 4 Extras (b-1, lb-2, nb-1) 4 Total (eight wickets declared; 53.4 overs) 229

Did not bat: S. Lakmal, A. Mendis

Fall of wickets: 1-38 2-82 3-83 4-164 5-173 6-203 7-214 8-229

Bowling: Steyn 13-1-59-2, Philander 11-3-35-0, Tahir 18-0-76-2 (1nb), Morkel 9.4-1-45-4, Elgar 1-0-9-0, Duminy 1-0-2-0

South Africa second innings A. Petersen c Vithanage b Herath 0 D. Elgar not out 13 Q de Kock not out 21 Extras (lb-4) 4 Total (one wicket; 17 overs) 38

Still to bat: F du Plessis, H. Amla, AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, V. Philander, D. Steyn, M. Morkel, I. Tahir

Fall of wicket: 1-4

Bowling (to date): Herath 8-5-7-1, Perera 6-1-24-0, Mendis 3-2-3-0