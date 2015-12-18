CAPE TOWN Dec 18 Dale Steyn passed a thorough fitness examination with flying colours to boost South Africa's hopes of having their leading pace bowler back for the test series against England, officials said on Friday.

Steyn has been out of action with a groin strain since the first test against India in early November and was given a tough work-out on Thursday.

He was required to bowl at high intensity in the nets, run sprints and do fielding drills in Cape Town.

The injury kept Steyn out of the last three tests in India as South Africa lost the series 3-0 but they still top the world test rankings.

The first test against England starts in Durban on Boxing Day.

