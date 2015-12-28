DURBAN Dec 28 South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn will have a scan on a shoulder injury after he pulled up in the middle of an over and left the field on the third day of the opening test against England on Monday.

Steyn, the world's top-ranked test bowler, clasped his shoulder on his follow through after two balls of his fourth over in England's second innings and was sent from the field by his captain Hashim Amla for treatment.

Steyn, only just back after a groin injury, was diagnosed with a right shoulder strain but will get a more detailed diagnosis after a scan later on Monday, officials said.

Injury to their main strike bowler, who took four wickets in the first innings, would be a major blow to South Africa who are already struggling in the test.

South Africa were bowled out for 214 just before lunch, 89 runs behind England's first-innings tally. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27828257807; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)