FACTBOX-Cricket-India's low test totals at home
PUNE, India, Feb 24 India were dismissed for 105 in the first innings of their first test against Australia on Friday. Below are India's lower totals in test matches played on home soil.
Aug 20 England were 221 for seven in their second innings at tea on day five of the third and final test against South Africa at Lord's on Monday.
England require a further 125 runs to win and level the series at 1-1.
Scores:
South Africa 309 (JP Duminy 61, V. Philander 61) & 351 (H Amla 121, AB de Villiers 43)
England 221 for seven (J. Trott 63, J. Bairstow 54) and 315 (J. Bairstow 95, I. Bell 58) (Editing by Tom Bartlett)
PUNE, India, Feb 24 Left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe picked up his maiden five-wicket haul, including three in an over, to trigger a spectacular collapse and help Australia bundle out hosts India for 105 in their first innings of the opening test on Friday.
PUNE, India, Feb 24 Australia's final-wicket pairing lasted less than an over on the second morning of the opening test as the tourists were dismissed for 260 in their first innings against India on Friday.