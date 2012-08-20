(Fixes slug)

Aug 20 England were 221 for seven in their second innings at tea on day five of the third and final test against South Africa at Lord's on Monday.

England require a further 125 runs to win and level the series at 1-1.

Scores:

South Africa 309 (JP Duminy 61, V. Philander 61) & 351 (H Amla 121, AB de Villiers 43)

England 221 for seven (J. Trott 63, J. Bairstow 54) and 315 (J. Bairstow 95, I. Bell 58)