LONDON, Feb 13 Joe Root was appointed England's test cricket captain on Monday, replacing Alastair Cook who resigned last week after four and a half years in charge.
JOHANNESBURG, June 7 Test cricket will return to its traditional slot between Christmas and New Year after fans protested about the scrapping of the fixture in 2012, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said on Thursday.
"We've clearly noted the concerns and it was heart-warming to see such a passion for test cricket being expressed," CSA acting chief executive Jacques Faul told Reuters.
"It shows that there is still a great following for test cricket and that's something we must not just take for granted. We made a mistake in not explaining the reasons for the move better."
The 2012 'Boxing Day test' has been replaced by a T20 international against New Zealand in Port Elizabeth, with CSA citing low crowd numbers, poor performances in recent years and a desire to allow players to spend time at home over Christmas as reasons for the decision.
Faul, however, said broadcasters were also unhappy about the change and it would be a one-off.
"We're going to have to take test cricket more seriously and I can see the Boxing Day test definitely being played again soon," he said.
South Africa have lost their last four home Boxing Day tests, against Sri Lanka, India, England and Australia.
Feb 13 Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked up four wickets apiece to lead India to a comprehensive 208-run win over Bangladesh on the fifth day of their one-off test at Hyderabad on Monday.
