March 15 South Africa captain Graeme Smith won the toss and chose to field on the first day of the second test against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Thursday.

"It has got a tinge of green and the stats tend to favour the team bowling first," Smith said of the wicket and his reason to field in the overcast conditions. "Hopefully we can make it count this morning.

"The weather is predicted to be good for the next few days and hopefully it will brown out (but) I'm sure it will have something in it right now."

New Zealand captain Ross Taylor said he probably would have bowled first had he won the toss.

"It will probably do a bit for the first two, three hours with the overhead conditions and we will just have to show a bit of fight with the bat and restrict their chances," Taylor said.

"Swing will be more prevalent than Dunedin where it was cold so I'm sure the bowlers will enjoy it more here."

Pace bowlers Mark Gillespie, who has made his return to the test team for the first time in more than three years, and Brent Arnel are the two changes for New Zealand from the first match at University Oval in Dunedin.

Tim Southee, who had struggled to find his line and length in the drawn first test in Dunedin, was not named in the 14-man squad for the match, while Trent Boult did not make the final 11.

South Africa have named an unchanged side for the match.

The final test of the three match series begins in Wellington on March 23.

New Zealand: Ross Taylor (captain), Martin Guptill, Rob Nicol, Brendon McCullum, Kane Williamson, Daniel Vettori, Kruger van Wyk, Doug Bracewell, Mark Gillespie, Brent Arnel, Chris Martin.

South Africa: Graeme Smith (captain), Alviro Petersen, Hashim Amla, Jacques Kallis, AB de Villiers, Jacques Rudolph, Mark Boucher, Dale Steyn, Vernon Philander, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir.

