LONDON Aug 16 South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first against England in the decisive third and final test at Lord's on Thursday.

England must win the match to not only draw the series but also to remain as the world's number one ranked team.

Teams:

England: Andrew Strauss (captain), Alastair Cook, Jonathan Trott, Jonny Bairstow, Ian Bell, James Taylor, Matt Prior, Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, James Anderson, Steven Finn.

South Africa: Graeme Smith (captain), Alviro Petersen, Hashim Amla, Jacques Kallis, AB de Villiers, Jacques Rudolph, JP Duminy, Vernon Philander, Morne Morkel, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir.