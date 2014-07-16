GALLE, July 16 South Africa won the toss and decided to bat first on the first day of the first test against Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

Hashim Amla will make his debut as test captain for South Africa in the first of the two matches in the series.

For Sri Lanka, opener Upul Tharanga plays his first test since he faced England at the same venue in late 2007.

Teams:

Sri Lanka - Angelo Mathews (captain), Upul Tharanga, Kaushal Silva, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dinesh Chandimal, Rangana Herath, Dilruwan Perera, Shaminda Eranga, Suranga Lakmal.

South Africa: Hashim Amla (captain), Alviro Petersen, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, Faf du Plessis, Vernon Philander, Morne Morkel, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir.