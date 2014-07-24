COLOMBO, July 24 Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews won the toss and decided to bat first in the second and final test against South Africa on Thursday.

South Africa fielded an unchanged team but the hosts made three changes to the side that lost the first test at Galle by 153 runs.

Wicket-keeper Niroshan Dickwella was handed his first test cap at the age of 21 replacing Dinesh Chandimal.

Middle order batsman Kithuruwan Vithanage and spinner Ajantha Mendis replaced Lahiru Thirimanne and the injured Shaminda Eranga as the hosts fielded three spinners for the match.

Mathews will open bowling with Suranga Lakmal.

Teams:

Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews (captain), Upul Tharanga, Kaushal Silva, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Kithuruwan Vithanage, Niroshan Dickwella, Rangana Herath, Dilruwan Perera, Ajantha Mendis, Suranga Lakmal.

South Africa: Hashim Amla (captain), Alviro Petersen, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, Faf du Plessis, Vernon Philander, Morne Morkel, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)