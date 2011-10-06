DURBAN Oct 6 South African batsman Vaughn
van Jaarsveld has been banned from cricket for three months
following an appeal from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA),
the South African Cricketers' Association (SACA) said on
Thursday.
The 26-year-old Van Jaarsveld, who has played two one-day
internationals and three Twenty20 matches for South Africa
tested positive for the banned stimulant sibutramine in November
after taking weight loss medication prescribed by his doctor.
Sibutramine is a stimulant which, although present in
certain medications, is also on WADA's prohibited list.
Initially, Van Jaarsveld received a reprimand from the South
African Institute for Drug Free Sport (SAIDS) after it found
that the medication had been taken for legitimate weight loss
reasons and not to enhance performance.
But WADA appealed against the decision, resulting in SAIDS
handing down the three-month ban.
"This is a particularly harsh outcome for Vaughn, given the
circumstances of this matter," SACA's chief executive Tony Irish
said in a statement.
"It seems likely that Vaughn will not be in a position to
appeal and so will have to live with this suspension which comes
at the worst possible time for him. We, as his player
association, will be supporting him through this period.
"The decision does, however, illustrate the dangers for all
sports persons unwittingly taking medication, or supplements,
which may potentially contain prohibited substances. It has
become so important that players and athletes actually check and
double check the contents of all medications," he added.
