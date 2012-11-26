ADELAIDE Nov 26 Faf du Plessis scored an inspirational century on debut as South Africa completed a morale-boosting draw in the second test on the fifth and final day of against Australia on Monday.

In an atmosphere of unrelenting tension, the 28-year-old Du Plessis was grit personified as he carried his bat for more than seven hours, compiling an unbeaten 110 and steering the Proteas to safety on a stifling day of heat at Adelaide Oval.

Lionhearted paceman Peter Siddle captured two wickets in the last hour to leave South Africa wobbling at 240-8, but Du Plessis and Morne Morkel saw out the drama-filled final overs to leave the series tied at 0-0 after the drawn first test in Brisbane.

The third and final test in the series starts in Perth on Friday.

