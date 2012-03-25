By Greg Stutchbury
| WELLINGTON, March 25
WELLINGTON, March 25 Just two weeks ago, pace
bowler Mark Gillespie was focused on letting his badly damaged
toe heal and finding a job when New Zealand's first class
cricket season came to an end.
But after taking 11 South African wickets in two tests since
his surprise call-up to the national squad for the first time in
more than three years, the 32-year-old's plans for the next few
months could be very different.
At his home ground of the Basin Reserve on Sunday, Gillespie
took six for 113 in South Africa's 474 for nine declared as the
visitors looked to bat New Zealand out of the final test.
Gillespie was only brought back into the test squad for the
second match at Seddon Park in Hamilton, where he took five for
59 and his performances may have booked his place for New
Zealand's tour of West Indies in July and August.
"I think you could go back two weeks. I was getting ready
for the season to end and then get my body right over the winter
and find a job, find something to do, earn some money,"
Gillespie told reporters on Sunday.
"And yeah, now things might be a little bit different."
Gillespie's wife, parents and brothers were in the crowd on
Sunday and taking the six-wicket haul had been particularly
special for him, though he was a little annoyed that Graeme
Smith had declared at nine down.
"On debut (against South Africa in 2007) when I got 'five
for' I got told I could have set a record if I had got one more
wicket," he said.
"Then, when I got the five last week and they were talking
about the six for 60, which is the best (for New Zealand)
against South Africa, I think I ran out of gas and couldn't get
(Morne) Morkel and (Imran) Tahir out.
"(So) when they declared (on Sunday) I suppose it was a
little bit disappointing. I wouldn't have minded getting seven."
The hosts reached 65 without loss by the end of the third
day, with Daniel Flynn on 35 and Martin Guptill with him on 28,
but with South Africa already leading the three match series 1-0
and only two days remaining, New Zealand's chances of producing
an amazing turnaround to level are diminishing rapidly.
However, it has been an amazing return for Gillespie who had
been winding his season down prior to the second test in
Hamilton.
"I was (thinking) eight days left for Wellington ... and to
me, it's just two extra days of cricket," Gillespie said of
being brought back into the test side and missing the final two
rounds of New Zealand's first-class competition.
"It was a case of my body is pretty much nearly ended with
the season.
"It has given up," he said, adding that a split toe on his
left foot was deflecting the pain away from his other aches and
pains in his knees and back.
"The first thing I've got to get this split in my toe healed
before I can really do anything.
"It's funny because I probably had two or three hours sleep
last night because my toe was just throbbing and it's quite good
that yes it's a lot of pain but it deflects every other pain
that you've got because it's just banging away.
"So it's quite good in that regard."
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)
