Sept 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between England and Australia on Saturday in London, England Australia Innings J. Burns b Finn 22 D. Warner retired hurt 1 S. Smith c Taylor b Rashid 70 G. Bailey b Ali 54 G. Maxwell lbw b Finn 49 S. Watson c Plunkett b Stokes 39 M. Marsh c Buttler b Stokes 64 M. Wade c&b Stokes 1 N. Coulter-Nile not out 0 Extras (lb-3 nb-1 w-5) 9 Total (for 7 wickets, 49 overs) 309 Fall of wickets: 1-42 J. Burns,2-141 G. Bailey,3-171 S. Smith,4-218 G. Maxwell,5-281 S. Watson,6-295 M. Wade,7-309 M. Marsh Did not bat: M. Starc, P. Cummins Bowling S. Finn 9 - 0 - 55 - 2(w-2) C. Woakes 8 - 1 - 37 - 0(w-1) L. Plunkett 8 - 0 - 42 - 0 B. Stokes 9 - 0 - 60 - 3(nb-1 w-2) A. Rashid 7 - 0 - 44 - 1 M. Ali 8 - 1 - 68 - 1 England Innings J. Roy c Wade b Cummins 31 A. Hales c Smith b Coulter-Nile 18 J. Taylor c Wade b M. Marsh 43 E. Morgan c Maxwell b Cummins 85 B. Stokes out obstructing field 10 J. Buttler lbw b Maxwell 0 M. Ali c M. Marsh b Maxwell 8 C. Woakes c Wade b Cummins 6 A. Rashid c Coulter-Nile b Cummins 2 L. Plunkett b Starc 24 S. Finn not out 1 Extras (lb-9 nb-2 w-6) 17 Total (all out, 42.3 overs) 245 Fall of wickets: 1-37 A. Hales,2-68 J. Roy,3-119 J. Taylor,4-141 B. Stokes,5-142 J. Buttler,6-171 M. Ali,7-183 C. Woakes,8-187 A. Rashid,9-242 L. Plunkett,10-245 E. Morgan Bowling M. Starc 7 - 0 - 35 - 1(nb-2 w-3) N. Coulter-Nile 8 - 1 - 50 - 1 M. Marsh 9 - 0 - 51 - 1 P. Cummins 8.3 - 0 - 56 - 4(w-3) G. Maxwell 10 - 0 - 44 - 2 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Tim Robinson TV umpire: Joel Wilson Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: Australia won by 64 runs