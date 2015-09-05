Sept 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between England and Australia on Saturday in London, England
Australia Innings
J. Burns b Finn 22
D. Warner retired hurt 1
S. Smith c Taylor b Rashid 70
G. Bailey b Ali 54
G. Maxwell lbw b Finn 49
S. Watson c Plunkett b Stokes 39
M. Marsh c Buttler b Stokes 64
M. Wade c&b Stokes 1
N. Coulter-Nile not out 0
Extras (lb-3 nb-1 w-5) 9
Total (for 7 wickets, 49 overs) 309
Fall of wickets: 1-42 J. Burns,2-141 G. Bailey,3-171 S. Smith,4-218 G. Maxwell,5-281 S. Watson,6-295 M. Wade,7-309 M. Marsh
Did not bat: M. Starc, P. Cummins
Bowling
S. Finn 9 - 0 - 55 - 2(w-2)
C. Woakes 8 - 1 - 37 - 0(w-1)
L. Plunkett 8 - 0 - 42 - 0
B. Stokes 9 - 0 - 60 - 3(nb-1 w-2)
A. Rashid 7 - 0 - 44 - 1
M. Ali 8 - 1 - 68 - 1
England Innings
J. Roy c Wade b Cummins 31
A. Hales c Smith b Coulter-Nile 18
J. Taylor c Wade b M. Marsh 43
E. Morgan c Maxwell b Cummins 85
B. Stokes out obstructing field 10
J. Buttler lbw b Maxwell 0
M. Ali c M. Marsh b Maxwell 8
C. Woakes c Wade b Cummins 6
A. Rashid c Coulter-Nile b Cummins 2
L. Plunkett b Starc 24
S. Finn not out 1
Extras (lb-9 nb-2 w-6) 17
Total (all out, 42.3 overs) 245
Fall of wickets: 1-37 A. Hales,2-68 J. Roy,3-119 J. Taylor,4-141 B. Stokes,5-142 J. Buttler,6-171 M. Ali,7-183 C. Woakes,8-187 A. Rashid,9-242 L. Plunkett,10-245 E. Morgan
Bowling
M. Starc 7 - 0 - 35 - 1(nb-2 w-3)
N. Coulter-Nile 8 - 1 - 50 - 1
M. Marsh 9 - 0 - 51 - 1
P. Cummins 8.3 - 0 - 56 - 4(w-3)
G. Maxwell 10 - 0 - 44 - 2
Referees
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Umpire: Tim Robinson
TV umpire: Joel Wilson
Match referee: Jeff Crowe
Result: Australia won by 64 runs