April 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the second Test between West Indies and England on Friday in St. George's, Grenada West Indies 1st innings 299 (M. Samuels 103; S. Broad 4-61) England 1st innings (Overnight: 373-6) A. Cook b Gabriel 76 J. Trott c Blackwood b Bishoo 59 G. Ballance b Samuels 77 I. Bell b Gabriel 1 J. Root not out 182 M. Ali run out (Blackwood, Ramdin) 0 B. Stokes c Blackwood b Bishoo 8 J. Buttler st Ramdin b Bishoo 13 C. Jordan run out (Holder, Ramdin) 16 S. Broad c De. Smith b Bishoo 0 J. Anderson run out (Gabriel, Holder) 2 Extras (b-9 lb-2 nb-18 w-1) 30 Total (all out, 144.1 overs) 464 Fall of wickets: 1-125 J. Trott,2-159 A. Cook,3-164 I. Bell,4-329 G. Ballance,5-335 M. Ali,6-364 B. Stokes,7-387 J. Buttler,8-426 C. Jordan,9-431 S. Broad,10-464 J. Anderson Bowling K. Roach 28 - 4 - 100 - 0(nb-5) S. Gabriel 22 - 3 - 67 - 2(nb-6 w-1) J. Holder 21.1 - 6 - 57 - 0(nb-1) D. Bishoo 51 - 10 - 177 - 4(nb-2) M. Samuels 21 - 4 - 38 - 1 J. Blackwood 1 - 0 - 14 - 0 West Indies 2nd innings K. Brathwaite not out 101 De. Smith b Anderson 2 Da. Bravo c Buttler b Broad 69 M. Samuels not out 22 Extras (b-6 lb-1 nb-1) 8 Total (for 2 wickets, 75 overs) 202 Fall of wickets: 1-3 De. Smith,2-145 Da. Bravo To bat: S. Chanderpaul, J. Blackwood, D. Ramdin, K. Roach, J. Holder, S. Gabriel, D. Bishoo Bowling J. Anderson 14 - 4 - 27 - 1 S. Broad 10 - 2 - 23 - 1 M. Ali 17 - 4 - 48 - 0 C. Jordan 13 - 4 - 41 - 0(nb-1) B. Stokes 8 - 0 - 34 - 0 J. Root 13 - 6 - 22 - 0 Referees Umpire: Steve Davis Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Billy Bowden Match referee: Andy Pycroft