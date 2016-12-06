Dec 6 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between Australia and New Zealand on Tuesday in Canberra, Australia
Australia Innings
D. Warner c Williamson b de Grandhomme 119
A. Finch b Santner 19
S. Smith c Santner b Southee 72
T. Head c Munro b Southee 57
M. Marsh not out 76
M. Wade b Boult 11
G. Bailey not out 0
Extras (lb-11 nb-3 w-10) 24
Total (for 5 wickets, 50 overs) 378
Fall of wickets: 1-68 A. Finch,2-213 D. Warner,3-248 S. Smith,4-319 T. Head,5-357 M. Wade
Did not bat: P. Cummins, M. Starc, J. Faulkner, J. Hazlewood
Bowling
M. Henry 10 - 0 - 91 - 0(nb-2 w-2)
T. Boult 10 - 0 - 80 - 1(w-3)
M. Santner 10 - 0 - 47 - 1(w-1)
T. Southee 10 - 0 - 63 - 2(w-2)
C. de Grandhomme 9 - 0 - 74 - 1(nb-1 w-1)
J. Neesham 1 - 0 - 12 - 0
New Zealand Innings
M. Guptill c Wade b Cummins 45
T. Latham c&b Hazlewood 4
K. Williamson c Warner b Cummins 81
J. Neesham c Starc b Hazlewood 74
C. Munro c M. Marsh b Faulkner 11
C. de Grandhomme c Wade b Starc 12
M. Santner b Starc 2
B. Watling c Warner b Faulkner 17
T. Southee c Bailey b Cummins 2
M. Henry c Faulkner b Cummins 7
T. Boult not out 2
Extras (lb-1 w-4) 5
Total (all out, 47.2 overs) 262
Fall of wickets: 1-40 T. Latham,2-52 M. Guptill,3-177 J. Neesham,4-191 C. Munro,5-229 C. de Grandhomme,6-232 K. Williamson,7-236 M. Santner,8-243 T. Southee,9-254 M. Henry,10-262 B. Watling
Bowling
M. Starc 10 - 0 - 52 - 2(w-2)
J. Hazlewood 9 - 1 - 42 - 2(w-1)
P. Cummins 10 - 0 - 41 - 4(w-1)
T. Head 7 - 0 - 31 - 0
J. Faulkner 8.2 - 0 - 69 - 2
M. Marsh 3 - 0 - 26 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Umpire: Paul Wilson
TV umpire: Nigel Llong
Match referee: Richie Richardson
Result: Australia won by 116 runs