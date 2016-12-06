Dec 6 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between Australia and New Zealand on Tuesday in Canberra, Australia Australia Innings D. Warner c Williamson b de Grandhomme 119 A. Finch b Santner 19 S. Smith c Santner b Southee 72 T. Head c Munro b Southee 57 M. Marsh not out 76 M. Wade b Boult 11 G. Bailey not out 0 Extras (lb-11 nb-3 w-10) 24 Total (for 5 wickets, 50 overs) 378 Fall of wickets: 1-68 A. Finch,2-213 D. Warner,3-248 S. Smith,4-319 T. Head,5-357 M. Wade Did not bat: P. Cummins, M. Starc, J. Faulkner, J. Hazlewood Bowling M. Henry 10 - 0 - 91 - 0(nb-2 w-2) T. Boult 10 - 0 - 80 - 1(w-3) M. Santner 10 - 0 - 47 - 1(w-1) T. Southee 10 - 0 - 63 - 2(w-2) C. de Grandhomme 9 - 0 - 74 - 1(nb-1 w-1) J. Neesham 1 - 0 - 12 - 0 New Zealand Innings M. Guptill c Wade b Cummins 45 T. Latham c&b Hazlewood 4 K. Williamson c Warner b Cummins 81 J. Neesham c Starc b Hazlewood 74 C. Munro c M. Marsh b Faulkner 11 C. de Grandhomme c Wade b Starc 12 M. Santner b Starc 2 B. Watling c Warner b Faulkner 17 T. Southee c Bailey b Cummins 2 M. Henry c Faulkner b Cummins 7 T. Boult not out 2 Extras (lb-1 w-4) 5 Total (all out, 47.2 overs) 262 Fall of wickets: 1-40 T. Latham,2-52 M. Guptill,3-177 J. Neesham,4-191 C. Munro,5-229 C. de Grandhomme,6-232 K. Williamson,7-236 M. Santner,8-243 T. Southee,9-254 M. Henry,10-262 B. Watling Bowling M. Starc 10 - 0 - 52 - 2(w-2) J. Hazlewood 9 - 1 - 42 - 2(w-1) P. Cummins 10 - 0 - 41 - 4(w-1) T. Head 7 - 0 - 31 - 0 J. Faulkner 8.2 - 0 - 69 - 2 M. Marsh 3 - 0 - 26 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Paul Wilson TV umpire: Nigel Llong Match referee: Richie Richardson Result: Australia won by 116 runs