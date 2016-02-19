Feb 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at lunch on the first day in the second and final Test between New Zealand and Australia on Saturday in Christchurch, New Zealand New Zealand 1st innings M. Guptill c Burns b Pattinson 18 T. Latham c Smith b Bird 4 K. Williamson not out 8 H. Nicholls lbw b Hazlewood 7 B. McCullum not out 37 Extras 0 Total (for 3 wickets, 26 overs) 74 Fall of wickets: 1-21 M. Guptill,2-23 T. Latham,3-32 H. Nicholls To bat: C. Anderson, B. Watling, N. Wagner, M. Henry, T. Southee, T. Boult Bowling J. Hazlewood 10 - 5 - 11 - 1 J. Pattinson 7 - 2 - 28 - 1 J. Bird 7 - 3 - 10 - 1 M. Marsh 2 - 0 - 25 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Ranmore Martinesz TV umpire: Richard Illingworth Match referee: Chris Broad