Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
Feb 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at lunch on the first day in the second and final Test between New Zealand and Australia on Saturday in Christchurch, New Zealand New Zealand 1st innings M. Guptill c Burns b Pattinson 18 T. Latham c Smith b Bird 4 K. Williamson not out 8 H. Nicholls lbw b Hazlewood 7 B. McCullum not out 37 Extras 0 Total (for 3 wickets, 26 overs) 74 Fall of wickets: 1-21 M. Guptill,2-23 T. Latham,3-32 H. Nicholls To bat: C. Anderson, B. Watling, N. Wagner, M. Henry, T. Southee, T. Boult Bowling J. Hazlewood 10 - 5 - 11 - 1 J. Pattinson 7 - 2 - 28 - 1 J. Bird 7 - 3 - 10 - 1 M. Marsh 2 - 0 - 25 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Ranmore Martinesz TV umpire: Richard Illingworth Match referee: Chris Broad
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.