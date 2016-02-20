Feb 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at lunch on the second day in the second and final Test between New Zealand and Australia on Sunday in Christchurch, New Zealand
New Zealand 1st innings 370 (B. McCullum 145, C. Anderson 72, B. Watling 58)
Australia 1st innings (Overnight: 57-1)
D. Warner c Guptill b Boult 12
J. Burns not out 78
U. Khawaja c B. McCullum b Boult 24
S. Smith not out 37
Extras 0
Total (for 2 wickets, 49 overs) 151
Fall of wickets: 1-25 D. Warner,2-67 U. Khawaja
To bat: A. Voges, M. Marsh, P. Nevill, J. Pattinson, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon, J. Bird
Bowling
T. Southee 12 - 2 - 32 - 0
T. Boult 13 - 5 - 31 - 2
M. Henry 14 - 3 - 48 - 0
C. Anderson 1 - 1 - 0 - 0
N. Wagner 7 - 1 - 36 - 0
K. Williamson 2 - 0 - 4 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
Umpire: Ranmore Martinesz
TV umpire: Richard Illingworth
Match referee: Chris Broad