Feb 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at lunch on the second day in the second and final Test between New Zealand and Australia on Sunday in Christchurch, New Zealand New Zealand 1st innings 370 (B. McCullum 145, C. Anderson 72, B. Watling 58) Australia 1st innings (Overnight: 57-1) D. Warner c Guptill b Boult 12 J. Burns not out 78 U. Khawaja c B. McCullum b Boult 24 S. Smith not out 37 Extras 0 Total (for 2 wickets, 49 overs) 151 Fall of wickets: 1-25 D. Warner,2-67 U. Khawaja To bat: A. Voges, M. Marsh, P. Nevill, J. Pattinson, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon, J. Bird Bowling T. Southee 12 - 2 - 32 - 0 T. Boult 13 - 5 - 31 - 2 M. Henry 14 - 3 - 48 - 0 C. Anderson 1 - 1 - 0 - 0 N. Wagner 7 - 1 - 36 - 0 K. Williamson 2 - 0 - 4 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Ranmore Martinesz TV umpire: Richard Illingworth Match referee: Chris Broad