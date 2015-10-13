Oct 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between Pakistan and England on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Pakistan 1st innings M. Hafeez lbw b Stokes 98 S. Masood b Anderson 2 S. Malik not out 124 Y. Khan c Cook b Broad 38 Misbah-ul-Haq c Buttler b Anderson 3 A. Shafiq not out 11 Extras (b-4 lb-5 nb-1) 10 Total (for 4 wickets, 87 overs) 286 Fall of wickets: 1-5 S. Masood,2-173 M. Hafeez,3-247 Y. Khan,4-251 Misbah-ul-Haq To bat: S. Ahmed, W. Riaz, Z. Babar, R. Ali, I. Khan Bowling J. Anderson 14 - 3 - 29 - 2 S. Broad 14 - 5 - 30 - 1(nb-1) B. Stokes 10 - 1 - 35 - 1 M. Wood 13 - 3 - 34 - 0 A. Rashid 17 - 0 - 76 - 0 M. Ali 19 - 2 - 73 - 0 Referees Umpire: Bruce Oxenford Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi Match referee: Andy Pycroft