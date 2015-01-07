Jan 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the fourth and final Test between Australia and India on Wednesday in Sydney, Australia Australia 1st innings (Overnight: 348-2) C. Rogers b Shami 95 D. Warner c Vijay b Ashwin 101 S. Watson c Ashwin b Shami 81 S. Smith c Saha b U. Yadav 117 S. Marsh c Saha b Shami 73 J. Burns c Rahul b Shami 58 B. Haddin not out 9 R. Harris c Ashwin b Shami 25 Extras (lb-6 w-7) 13 Total (for 7 wickets declared, 152.3 overs) 572 Fall of wickets: 1-200 D. Warner,2-204 C. Rogers,3-400 S. Watson,4-415 S. Smith,5-529 S. Marsh,6-546 J. Burns,7-572 R. Harris Did not bat: M. Starc, N. Lyon, J. Hazlewood Bowling B. Kumar 34 - 5 - 122 - 0 U. Yadav 27 - 5 - 137 - 1(w-2) M. Shami 28.3 - 3 - 112 - 5(w-1) R. Ashwin 47 - 8 - 142 - 1 S. Raina 16 - 3 - 53 - 0 India 1st innings M. Vijay c Haddin b Starc 0 L. Rahul not out 31 Ro. Sharma not out 40 Extras 0 Total (for 1 wickets, 25 overs) 71 Fall of wickets: 1-0 M. Vijay To bat: A. Rahane, S. Raina, W. Saha, R. Ashwin, M. Shami, U. Yadav, B. Kumar Bowling M. Starc 6 - 2 - 17 - 1 R. Harris 7 - 1 - 17 - 0 J. Hazlewood 4 - 1 - 10 - 0 N. Lyon 8 - 1 - 27 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Richard Kettleborough TV umpire: Simon Fry Match referee: Roshan Mahanama