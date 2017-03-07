March 7 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Tuesday in Galle, Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka 1st innings
D. Karunaratne b M. Hasan 30
U. Tharanga b Roy 4
K. Mendis not out 166
D. Chandimal c M. Hasan b M. Rahman 5
A. Gunaratne b Ahmed 85
N. Dickwella not out 14
Extras (lb-9 nb-5 w-3) 17
Total (for 4 wickets, 88 overs) 321
Fall of wickets: 1-15 U. Tharanga,2-60 D. Karunaratne,3-92 D. Chandimal,4-288 A. Gunaratne
To bat: D. Perera, R. Herath, S. Lakmal, L. Kumara, L. Sandakan
Bowling
M. Rahman 15 - 3 - 50 - 1(nb-1)
T. Ahmed 16 - 3 - 48 - 1(nb-2 w-2)
S. Roy 16 - 3 - 58 - 1(nb-2)
M. Hasan 12 - 0 - 66 - 1
S. Al Hasan 24 - 3 - 71 - 0
S. Sarkar 3 - 0 - 9 - 0(w-1)
Mahmudullah 2 - 0 - 10 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Aleem Dar
Umpire: Marais Erasmus
TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi
Match referee: Andy Pycroft