Sept 22 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between India and New Zealand on Thursday in Kanpur, India
India 1st innings
L. Rahul c Watling b Santner 32
M. Vijay c Watling b Sodhi 65
C. Pujara c&b Santner 62
V. Kohli c Sodhi b Wagner 9
A. Rahane c Latham b Craig 18
Ro. Sharma c Sodhi b Santner 35
R. Ashwin c Taylor b Boult 40
W. Saha b Boult 0
R. Jadeja not out 16
M. Shami b Boult 0
U. Yadav not out 8
Extras (b-5 lb-1) 6
Total (for 9 wickets, 90 overs) 291
Fall of wickets: 1-42 L. Rahul,2-154 C. Pujara,3-167 V. Kohli,4-185 M. Vijay,5-209 A. Rahane,6-261 Ro. Sharma,7-262 W. Saha,8-273 R. Ashwin,9-277 M. Shami
To bat:
Bowling
T. Boult 17 - 2 - 57 - 3
N. Wagner 14 - 3 - 42 - 1
M. Santner 20 - 2 - 77 - 3
M. Craig 24 - 6 - 59 - 1
I. Sodhi 15 - 3 - 50 - 1
Referees
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
Umpire: Rod Tucker
TV umpire: Anil Chaudhary
Match referee: David Boon