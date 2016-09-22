Sept 22 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between India and New Zealand on Thursday in Kanpur, India India 1st innings L. Rahul c Watling b Santner 32 M. Vijay c Watling b Sodhi 65 C. Pujara c&b Santner 62 V. Kohli c Sodhi b Wagner 9 A. Rahane c Latham b Craig 18 Ro. Sharma c Sodhi b Santner 35 R. Ashwin c Taylor b Boult 40 W. Saha b Boult 0 R. Jadeja not out 16 M. Shami b Boult 0 U. Yadav not out 8 Extras (b-5 lb-1) 6 Total (for 9 wickets, 90 overs) 291 Fall of wickets: 1-42 L. Rahul,2-154 C. Pujara,3-167 V. Kohli,4-185 M. Vijay,5-209 A. Rahane,6-261 Ro. Sharma,7-262 W. Saha,8-273 R. Ashwin,9-277 M. Shami To bat: Bowling T. Boult 17 - 2 - 57 - 3 N. Wagner 14 - 3 - 42 - 1 M. Santner 20 - 2 - 77 - 3 M. Craig 24 - 6 - 59 - 1 I. Sodhi 15 - 3 - 50 - 1 Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Anil Chaudhary Match referee: David Boon